Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
39
House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Detached Villas with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Girne North Cyprus Luxe vill…
€702,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Motides, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Villas With Pools Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, North Cyprus…
€370,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 2
MODERN ANIMAL COMPLEX on CYPRUS in Esentep Your final path to dream life. Related villas a…
€399,525
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
The complex is located on 80 hectares of land in the picturesque area of TATLYSU on the firs…
€246,915
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the Epitome of Luxury Coastal Living in this Exquisite Duplex Villa Crafted wi…
€1,70M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Let Every Day Feel Like a Vacation Exquisitely Designed Villa Above the Mediterranean Sea…
€718,358
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 2
OLIMPOS VILLAS - Feel the Breeze of the Mediterranean Sea 160 m2 - 3+1 Private Garden …
€335
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Thermeia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
Nestled in the heart of Kyrenia, is designed with one central idea: life as a perpetual holi…
€708,623
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
€545,000

Property types in Kyrenia

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir