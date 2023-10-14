Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kyrenia
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
39
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
€554,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The brand new project is located in the area of Yeshiltepe, one of the most beautiful and gr…
€380,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
€921,500
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
€545,000

Property types in Kyrenia

villas
mansions
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir