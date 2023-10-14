Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kyrenia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Agios Epiktitos
54
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
€554,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
The brand new project is located in the area of Yeshiltepe, one of the most beautiful and gr…
€380,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Kyrenia, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+…
€140,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in the Chatalkyo area in Kyrenia. The complex is designed with elemen…
€246,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
€921,500
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex 4 + 1 with a private pool, rooftop terrace, garden, barbecue area and parking, in a n…
€545,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
• 100m to the beach "; The Cove"; • 1 km to Golf Club • Salt water pool with excellent sea…
€357,000

Property types in Kyrenia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir