UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Kyrenia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Agios Epiktitos
54
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
55 m²
3/10
Sea and Nature View Apartments in a Complex with Amenities in Lefke Northern Cyprus Located …
€93,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1
1
63 m²
1/2
QUARTERS WITH CASA DEL MARE CENTURY 1 JUNE 2026 ( + 6 months ) PLAN PAYMENT: BRONY 5%…
€273,443
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
2
109 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
2
69 m²
8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€122,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1
1
38 m²
7/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€98,500
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
5
4
312 m²
2
Modern Detached Villas with Private Garden and Swimming Pool in Girne North Cyprus Luxe vill…
€702,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3
1
81 m²
1/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€130,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
63 m²
8/9
New-Build Apartments for Sale in Guzelyurt Cyprus Within Walking Distance of the Beach Locat…
€110,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Motides, Northern Cyprus
4
3
265 m²
2
Detached Triplex Villas With Pools Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne, North Cyprus…
€370,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2
1
56 m²
8/11
Fully Furnished 1-Bedroom Flat in Uniquely Located Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziver…
€98,500
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
4
2
119 m²
3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€134,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
140 m²
3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
47 m²
2/10
Tax-Free Apartment with Sea Views in Lefke Gaziveren Gaziveren is a town of Lefke, famous fo…
€98,500
Recommend
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
69 m²
14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
71 m²
14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€90,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
59 m²
1/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€92,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1
1
37 m²
1/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€79,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
130 m²
8/13
Furnished Apartment with Sea View in Walking Distance of the Beach in Lefke, North Cyprus Th…
€189,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
54 m²
6/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments are on the west…
€87,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2
1
55 m²
1/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments are on the west…
€87,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3
2
142 m²
3/3
Renovated 2+1 Duplex Apartment in Gaziveren North Cyprus North Cyprus has hosted various cul…
€90,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
4
2
182 m²
2
MODERN ANIMAL COMPLEX on CYPRUS in Esentep Your final path to dream life. Related villas a…
€399,525
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
MODERN ANIMAL COMPLEX on CYPRUS in Esentep Your final path to dream life. Related villas a…
€87,515
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to the luxury apartments in Cyprus - an ideal place for those looking for an unforge…
€247,325
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to our unique property in Cyprus! Our apartments are the perfect combination of lux…
€132,224
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Atoll Rain is immersed in a atmosphere of coziness and tranquility and fully enjoy the beaut…
€142,212
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
The new complex under construction « Mountaın Hıll-2 » will be located 10 km from Kyrenia in…
€95,097
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Welcome to Sea Magic Royal The site is ideally located on the seashore with sea and mountai…
€172,069
Recommend
Apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Hawaii Homes is Cyprus's largest residential project by the sea with studios, attic penthous…
€160,257
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Property types in Kyrenia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL