Pool Villas for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
20
Spathariko
7
Bogazi
3
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Your Cozy Dream House in a picturesque Boise! ​​ The representation of the Projective -Mim…
$440,424
Villa in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 143 m²
Chic villas in an elite complex located only 600 meters from the picturesque shore of the se…
$341,967
Villa 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The characteristics of the villa Square of the site 850 m2 - enough to create your gar…
$339,756
Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
