Seaview Villas for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 455 m²
About the Villas  ÖTÜKEN 8 NESTS VILLAS is an exclusive collection of 8 high-end villas, bl…
$527,836
Villa 3 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
adjacent villa with its pool, apartments of 3 floors (3+1), three bedrooms,   3 san. Uzla. O…
$469,913
Villa 2 bedrooms in Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Patriki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for 4 hosts, apartments of 2 floors (2+1), two bedrooms, 3 san. Uzla. On the 1st floor…
$315,272
Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

