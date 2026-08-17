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Residential properties for sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

;
Guzelyurt Belediyesi
12
Morphou
9
Guzelyurt
4
12 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/13
Guzelyurt regionUnique complex with affordable prices!Studios from 34 m21+1 from 60 m22+1 pe…
$182,758
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1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$134,994
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Studio apartment in Prasteio, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Prasteio, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/8
A life-changing investment. Gaziver is a rapidly developing region of Northern Cyprus in the…
$63,119
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Property on the first coastline. Gaziver, Guzelyurt Apartment in block 7, layout 1+1 Total a…
$114,995
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1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
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1 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
$75,741
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
$126,722
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3 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 216 m²
$378,704
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/13
Region Guselyurt The most affordable prices !!! studio 34 m2 1+1 60 m2 2+1 penthou…
$65,431
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1 bedroom apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
🏝️ Coastal Heaven – Life in Paradise by the Sea 🏝️📍 Güzelyurt, Northern Cyprus🌊 Premium-clas…
$115,821
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2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
$102,542
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
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Property types in Güzelyurt District

apartments

Properties features in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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