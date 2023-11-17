Residential properties for sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Guzelyurt, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Guzelyurt, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/7
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amou…
€59,261
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 20
€467,144
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€203,467
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ready-made one-bedroom apartment of 56 m² with furniture and household appliances. This new …
€85,773
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
One bedroom apartment of 56 m² with furniture and appliances in a modern complex 550 meters …
€91,376
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
One bedroom apartment of 56 m² with furniture and appliances in a modern complex 550 meters …
€81,198
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€97,781

