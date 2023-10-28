Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Güzelyurt District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€97,600
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€195,200
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€246,800
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€108,400
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€128,400
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€120,600
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€413,300
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€172,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Guzelyurt, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Guzelyurt, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/7
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amou…
€60,847
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 16
€148,877
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,676
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 20
€467,786
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€203,747
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€97,915

Properties features in Güzelyurt District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir