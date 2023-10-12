Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Girne (Kyrenia) District
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
6
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
QUARTERS STUDIO Technical characteristics • Studio kitchen, living room, bedroom TUALET…
€145,088
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the epitome of contemporary living in this luxurious residence. This residence…
€135,005
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive project from our company! Get a piece of luxurious life in this amazing complex! …
€110,827
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
€101,895
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 20
 
€76,346
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
€95,803
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
€75,923
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
€122,792

Properties features in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir