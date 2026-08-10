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Pool Studios for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Kyrenia
3
Girne Belediyesi
5
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
10
Agios Amvrosios
8
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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Habitat — harmony of nature and modern comfort🌿 Studio for sale
$154,146
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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