Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
  Brand new project in Girne Esentepe Region!! In our project located in Girne Esentepe…
€114,937
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious 1 Bedroom Apartments with Unparalleled Mediterranean Sea Views Immerse yourself…
€186,704

