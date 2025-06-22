Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Garden

Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go