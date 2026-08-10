Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

;
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
6
Agios Amvrosios
4
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go