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Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
6
Agios Amvrosios
4
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4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
A finished loft-style apartment (two-level). Ideal for both permanent residence and as a tur…
$297,181
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Cozy 2+1 Duplex with Direct Sea View in Caesar Cliff, Esentepe 🌊✨ A stylish and fully fur…
$276,769
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale are ready-made loft apartments with panoramic windows from which an unclosed view of…
$196,188
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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