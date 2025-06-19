Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
37
Kazafani
16
Bellapais
14
Erdemit
12
128 properties total found
Mansion in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Zenith Villas — Luxury and Scenic Living in Kyrenia Zeytinlik Villas with Turkish Coats i…
$1,88M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Detached Spacious Houses in North Cyprus Girne Girne is located on the northern side of Cypr…
$570,594
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
$227,298
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Villas in a Developed and Decent Location in Alsancak North Cyprus Girne, the pearl of Cypru…
$624,881
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Houses in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne The houses are located in an…
$679,168
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
$120,263
Villa in Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
Area 344 m²
The exquisite residential complex, which occupies a privileged position at the tops of the K…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Detached Villas Near the Sea in Girne Ozanköy The Ozanköy, Girne is one of the most tra…
$1,14M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 611 m²
Unobstructed Sea View Villas with Comfy and Luxury Design in North Cyprus Girne is a fascina…
$1,77M
2 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Villas with Impressive Views Near the Sea in North Cyprus Girne Bahçeli is located i…
$407,698
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
$505,106
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Detached Villa with Private Garden in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a beautiful area that enj…
$516,306
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$1,17M
3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached and Semi-Detached Houses with Pool in Lapta North Cyprus North Cyprus is the trade …
$679,168
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
$1,18M
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
$571,251
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Views in Esentepe Girne Girne is situated on the northern coa…
$1,14M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Near the Sea and Beach in Lapta Girne Lapta is a popular living space located in Girn…
$488,585
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Girne North Cyprus Villas are loc…
$672,238
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Pools in a Complex in Karşıyaka, Girne Karşıyaka is a region of the Girne city o…
$570,594
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$373,080
Villa 6 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 725 m²
Unobstructed Sea View Villas with Comfy and Luxury Design in North Cyprus Girne is a fascina…
$2,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with Special Design and Features in Bellapais Girne Girne is a historical and tourist…
$1,56M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
Villa 5 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury-Concept Property with Panoramic Views in Prestigious Area in Northern Cyprus Bellapai…
$1,83M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Unblocked Views in Girne North Cyprus Girne is a popular city in North Cyprus. W…
$799,293
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Girne Karşıyaka This detached villa is located in the Ka…
$2,38M
3 bedroom house in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas Close to Golf Courses in North Cyprus Girne Karaağaç village, affiliated wit…
$720,750
