Houses with garage for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
37
Kazafani
16
Bellapais
14
Erdemit
12
16 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Ultra luxury villas for sale in Girne Ozanköy area . 4 Bedroom villas with private pool, und…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
$751,646
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
$210,461
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Villas 2 + 1 for sale, 200 meters from the sea.-Chemical service, immediate delivery, walk t…
$156,342
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
$390,856
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
$234,514
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
$420,922
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
·   Project,   located on a large plot of land integrated into the historical texture of the…
$751,646
Villa 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
$457,001
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
$709,554
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
$431,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$138,303
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$204,328
Villa 4 bedrooms in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 in 5 polions from the city center. Zeyitenlik district, Course. With a closed area…
$781,407
Villa in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
