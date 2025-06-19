Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Bellapais
6
Mansion Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Mansion in Templos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Templos, Northern Cyprus
Number of floors 2
Zenith Villas — Luxury and Scenic Living in Kyrenia Zeytinlik Villas with Turkish Coats i…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$282,619
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
$571,251
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
$216,474
Leave a request
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,538
Leave a request
Mansion in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
$330,724
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
$300,659
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
$541,185
Leave a request

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go