  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Sea view

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Girne North Cyprus Villas are loc…
$672,238
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$373,080
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$848,960
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Single Storey Homes with Sea Views in Girne North Cyprus Cyprus is the third largest island …
$366,150
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Bungalows with Panoramic Mountain and Sea Views in Girne Esentepe Cyprus, with its …
$520,927
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes Offering an Exclusive Life in Esentepe Girne, North Cyprus Located in the heart of the…
$502,446
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$842,030
