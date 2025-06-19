Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
8
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$174,382
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go