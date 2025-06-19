Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea View Detached Villas with Private Pool in Girne North Cyprus Villas are loc…
$672,238
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Secure Complex Located in Prestigious Region in Girne Girne is a port city which i…
$848,960
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached Bungalows with Panoramic Mountain and Sea Views in Girne Esentepe Cyprus, with its …
$520,927
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Independent Garden and Pool North Cyprus Girne Esentepe North Cyprus is the thir…
$842,030
