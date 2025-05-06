Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
listing id: cp-173 0+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxurio…
$120,329
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
