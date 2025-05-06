Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Gazimagusa Belediyesi
13
Akanthou
3
Tatlisu Belediyesi
3
6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10
Status: StudioNumber of rooms: 1Total area: 46 sq.m.View: sea, mountainsRenovation: Design p…
$148,128
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
listing id: cp-173 0+1   Introduction: Welcome to Casa del Mare, the latest luxurio…
$120,329
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
1 room studio apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Studio Apartments The Grand Studio Apartments at La Casalia offer 48m² of moder…
$206,113
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
We offer you a 46 m2 studio with a private garden of 12 m2 in a luxurious new complex. This …
$101,014
