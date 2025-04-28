Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury 2+1 Apartments in Turtle Bay Village – Northern CyprusWe present to your attention a …
$129,697
Villa 4 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
$774,415
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Villa 4 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Floor 1
Another project in Northern Cyprus in the Bahceli area. The project consists of 14 villas of…
Price on request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
Villa in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 377 m²
This amazing project has an ideal location right by the sea and just a few kilometers from t…
$962,121
Duplex 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
A new project at the construction stage in the Bakhcheli area. The project is of historical …
Price on request
Villa 5 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 2
The new unique project consists of 7 villas, which are only 60 meters from the coast. Each v…
Price on request
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 180 m²
On the shores of the brilliant Mediterranean Sea, in the very heart of a secluded Entrust, t…
$2,65M
Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Area 67 m²
The new residential complex is located in the Espertpeope, Courage. The climate is a typical…
$201,693
Villa in Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Villa
Klepini, Northern Cyprus
Area 445 m²
We welcome you in the exclusive complex of villas in the heart of the beautiful area with Ar…
$1,20M
4 bedroom Mansion in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
$1,18M
Duplex 2 rooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new, large -scale project in Esperte in Northern Cyprus, whic…
Price on request
Property types in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi

villas
mansions
bungalows
duplexes

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
