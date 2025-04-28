Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
41
Agios Epiktitos
39
Kalogreia
5
House Delete
Clear all
29 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
Luxury 2+1 Apartments in Turtle Bay Village – Northern CyprusWe present to your attention a …
$129,697
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$960,905
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
$347,561
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
Mare Blue Villas — Premium villas on the first coastline of the Northern Cyprus unique pr…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
$581,712
Leave a request
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$258,566
Leave a request
4 bedroom Mansion in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Mansion
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$324,711
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$270,472
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$463,014
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
$303,064
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
$132,230
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
$252,292
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$420,922
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$192,421
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-room villa 390m2 with private pool 400m from the sea!🌊 A unique opportunity to be…
$571,946
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
$227,298
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
$420,922
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
$348,764
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
$600,114
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
$311,482
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
$299,525
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
$342,751
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$390,736
Leave a request

Property types in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi

villas
mansions
bungalows
duplexes

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go