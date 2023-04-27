The real estate market in Turkey is now active as never before. Even in spite of the earthquake in Turkey at the beginning of the year, investor interest in the real estate market of the country is only growing. Apartment prices are also growing. That is why we have selected the top 5 most profitable new buildings in Turkey, and there is a lot to choose from.

Residential complex The Yacht Collection in Alanya

1 / 9 The Yacht Collection Alanya, Turkey Completion date: 2022 Developer: TURKREALT < p > The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. < p > The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. < p > The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. < p > Complex infrastructure: < ul > < li > Gardens and green alleys < li > Open pool < li > Children's pool < li > Pool bar < li > Lobby, reception, Concierge < li > Indoor pool < li > Fitness - Halle < li > Sauna, Hamam < li > Satellite TV < li > Internet < li > Children's playroom < li > Barbecue area < li > Viewer < Open parking lot > around the clock

It is becoming more and more difficult to buy a new building in Turkey profitably. We recommend paying attention to Residential Complex The Yacht Collection in Alanya where apartments start from €70,000.

Alanya is one of the favorite resort towns of tourists from all over the world. Millions of people visit this sunny city every year, and many of them return here again and again. That is why investment property in Alanya is one of the most attractive options for those who want to save and multiply their money.

Modern residential complex The Yacht Collection is located almost in the center of Alanya. It is a five-storey building with its own adjacent territory. The complex has gardens and green alleys, outdoor and indoor swimming pools with a bar, children’s pool, fitness room, sauna, hammam, children’s playroom, barbecue area, and outdoor parking.

A huge advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat Beach, just 200 meters. Within walking distance, the complex has everything: bars, nightclubs, waterfront, marina, stores, markets, and parks.

The complex includes apartments of different layouts from 32 to 48 square meters. There are apartments of 1+1 type and studios, 10 apartments on each floor. According to the developer, on the first floor of the house, there will be a reception desk with a concierge to help residents with any issues associated with the building.

Prices for apartments start from €70 ,000.

Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City in Ankara

The futuristic apartment complex Zeray Future Deluxe City is in Ankara, another tourist-favorite city. By the way, in March 2023, Ankara became one of the most popular cities among real estate buyers. Not surprisingly, the high demand has had an impact on prices. Over the year in Ankara, the price of apartments has increased by 154%.

Zeray Future Deluxe City is located in Etimesgut, a new residential area. The complex consists of 4 blocks and 338 apartments. Regarding floor plans, you can choose from 1+1 to 4+1. There are even penthouses with a swimming pool. As a bonus, all 4+1 apartments have a Turkish bath and sauna.

There are plenty of onsite activity areas such as a spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.

Prices for apartments start from €125,707.

Residential complex in Avsallar

1 / 8 Residential complex under construction Avsallar, Turkey Completion date: 2023 Developer: Elka Homes Real Estate & Construction We present to your attention a new investment project, which will be located 150 meters from the center of the cozy Avsallar region and 1400 meters from the sea. Its construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023. The residential project is presented by two residential blocks 9 floors high and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor pools, a playground and a games room, parking, a relaxation area, a sauna, a Roman steam room, gym and outdoor sports ground, electric generator. As for the apartments for sale, they have a layout of 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The price of the apartments already includes finishing, plumbing equipment and cabinet kitchen furniture.

Avsallar – is an area of Alanya, which is famous for its magnificent nature and clean sandy beaches with a gentle entrance to the water. It is 25 km away. from the city center and 115 km from Antalya Airport, but there is a very convenient transport interchange and bus routes are set, therefore, the distances are not very important. In addition, the – infrastructure is well developed in the area, here you will find both network grocery stores and small private shops, a bazaar. Also, he is famous for a large selection of entertainment: restaurants, bars, discos that you will find everywhere.

Avsallar is one of the districts of Alanya, which is located directly on the Mediterranean coast. Despite the fact that these areas used to be a small village where you can walk around in a few hours, it is so popular with tourists and investors that it has become a separate investment destination.

There are apartments for sale in the new building, which is located 150 meters from the center of Avsallar and 1400 meters from the sea. Construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023.

The residential complex is represented by two residential blocks of 9 floors and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, playground and playroom, parking, recreation area, sauna, Roman steam room, gym, outdoor sports area, and electric generator.

In addition, the area boasts a well-developed infrastructure. Here you will find both chain grocery stores and small private shops, and a market. Also, it is famous for a wide range of entertainment: restaurants, bars, and discos, which you can find everywhere.

Now you can choose the layout of the apartment to your taste: 1 +1 and 2 +1 duplex. The price of apartments already includes finishing, plumbing, and kitchen furniture.

Prices for apartments start from €102,000.

New building BEGONIA GARDEN in Karakocali

1 / 6 BEGONIA GARDEN Karakocali, Turkey from € 80,000 49–174 m² 3 apartmens Completion date: 2023 Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA BEGONIA GARDEN This project will be finished in Februrary 2023 The facilites of this project include: -Outdoor swimming pool

-Jaccuzi

-Sauna

-Gym

-Children's playground

-Children's play room

-Barbecue space

-Table tennis

-Lobby Distance to the sea 2.5 km +Shuttle to the sea Distance to the Alanya center 5 km Interior design of the apartment: -60×120 Granite floors

-Lacquered kitchen cabinets

-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops

-Insulated windows

-Specially designed steel door with peephole

-Specially designed lacquered inner doors

-Tempered glass shower cabin

-Hilton bathroom sink Includes one bedroom units with an area of 49 m² and a price of 80000 euros

Two-bdroom duplex units with an area of 101m² and a price of 140000 euros

Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 174 m² and a price 220000 euros NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment

Karakocali is a small resort village near Alanya (the distance to the center of Alanya is about 5 kilometers). A new residential complex is being built here, which consists of two low-rise buildings and its own territory.

The complex will have an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, children’s playground, barbecue, and tennis. Distance to the sea is 2.5 km.

The apartments are fully completed and ready to move in. It is stated in the advertisement that each apartment will be equipped with kitchen appliances with black granite countertops, insulated windows, lacquered interior doors, the bathroom — shower cabin, and a washbasin.

Buyers can choose the most suitable layout: from 1 +1 apartment with a total area of 49 sq.m. to three-bedroom apartments with a total area of 174 sq.m.

The cost of apartments starts from €80,000. The developer points out that the apartments can be paid in installments.

The TÖMÜK PANAROMA residential complex in Mersin

1 / 10 TÖMÜK PANAROMA Mersin, Turkey from € 66,504 70 m² 1 apartment Completion date: 2023 Developer: ILKEM YAPI < p > LCD: TÖMÜK PANAROMA is located in an ecological area with a wide range of sandy beaches and a cultural promenade. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, pn. Tomuk. < / p >< p > Mercin Marina is a 30-minute drive away. < br / >Start of construction: April 2021. < br / >Construction end: March 2023. < / p >< p > Costs: < br / >1 + 1 65 sqm from 40,000 € < br / >2 + 1,110 sqm from 52,000 € < / p >< p > Special offer: 30% advance and quota plan in equal parts per month until the completion of the construction; < br / >From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, kitchen and bar set, wardrobe, sanitary and shower. < / p >< p > Project features: water park, outdoor children's and adult pool, playground, barbecue and relaxation chin, electric generator, outdoor gym, 24-hour video surveillance, 24-hour security, landscaping. < p > < br / >For more information, contact us at each courier: < br / >Alexander < / p >

Mersin is no less popular among tourists, and it is located on the southeastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, which is famous for its beaches and boulevards.

The TÖMÜK PANAROMA residential complex is under construction here, offering an eco-friendly area with a wide sandy beach line and a beautiful promenade. «Mersin Marina» is about 30 minutes away by car. The area of the complex will include a water park, outdoor children’s and adult pools, a playground, a gazebo for barbecue and relaxation, exercise area in the open air.

The apartments of the complex will be completed: parquet, finishing, tiling in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen furniture and a bar counter, a closet in the hallway, bathroom fixtures, and a shower cabin.

The cost of apartments starts from €40.000.