TOP-5 inexpensive new buildings in Turkey — apartments from €40,000
The real estate market in Turkey is now active as never before. Even in spite of the earthquake in Turkey at the beginning of the year, investor interest in the real estate market of the country is only growing. Apartment prices are also growing. That is why we have selected the top 5 most profitable new buildings in Turkey, and there is a lot to choose from.
Residential complex The Yacht Collection in Alanya
It is becoming more and more difficult to buy a new building in Turkey profitably. We recommend paying attention to Residential Complex The Yacht Collection in Alanya where apartments start from €70,000.
Alanya is one of the favorite resort towns of tourists from all over the world. Millions of people visit this sunny city every year, and many of them return here again and again. That is why investment property in Alanya is one of the most attractive options for those who want to save and multiply their money.
How have real estate costs in Turkey changed over the last month and year? Fresh analytics
Modern residential complex The Yacht Collection is located almost in the center of Alanya. It is a five-storey building with its own adjacent territory. The complex has gardens and green alleys, outdoor and indoor swimming pools with a bar, children’s pool, fitness room, sauna, hammam, children’s playroom, barbecue area, and outdoor parking.
A huge advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat Beach, just 200 meters. Within walking distance, the complex has everything: bars, nightclubs, waterfront, marina, stores, markets, and parks.
The complex includes apartments of different layouts from 32 to 48 square meters. There are apartments of 1+1 type and studios, 10 apartments on each floor. According to the developer, on the first floor of the house, there will be a reception desk with a concierge to help residents with any issues associated with the building.
Prices for apartments start from €70 ,000.
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City in Ankara
The futuristic apartment complex Zeray Future Deluxe City is in Ankara, another tourist-favorite city. By the way, in March 2023, Ankara became one of the most popular cities among real estate buyers. Not surprisingly, the high demand has had an impact on prices. Over the year in Ankara, the price of apartments has increased by 154%.
Zeray Future Deluxe City is located in Etimesgut, a new residential area. The complex consists of 4 blocks and 338 apartments. Regarding floor plans, you can choose from 1+1 to 4+1. There are even penthouses with a swimming pool. As a bonus, all 4+1 apartments have a Turkish bath and sauna.
There are plenty of onsite activity areas such as a spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
Prices for apartments start from €125,707.
Residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar is one of the districts of Alanya, which is located directly on the Mediterranean coast. Despite the fact that these areas used to be a small village where you can walk around in a few hours, it is so popular with tourists and investors that it has become a separate investment destination.
There are apartments for sale in the new building, which is located 150 meters from the center of Avsallar and 1400 meters from the sea. Construction began in August 2022, and completion is scheduled for December 2023.
The residential complex is represented by two residential blocks of 9 floors and full internal infrastructure: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, playground and playroom, parking, recreation area, sauna, Roman steam room, gym, outdoor sports area, and electric generator.
In addition, the area boasts a well-developed infrastructure. Here you will find both chain grocery stores and small private shops, and a market. Also, it is famous for a wide range of entertainment: restaurants, bars, and discos, which you can find everywhere.
Now you can choose the layout of the apartment to your taste: 1 +1 and 2 +1 duplex. The price of apartments already includes finishing, plumbing, and kitchen furniture.
Prices for apartments start from €102,000.
New building BEGONIA GARDEN in Karakocali
Karakocali is a small resort village near Alanya (the distance to the center of Alanya is about 5 kilometers). A new residential complex is being built here, which consists of two low-rise buildings and its own territory.
The complex will have an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, sauna, children’s playground, barbecue, and tennis. Distance to the sea is 2.5 km.
The apartments are fully completed and ready to move in. It is stated in the advertisement that each apartment will be equipped with kitchen appliances with black granite countertops, insulated windows, lacquered interior doors, the bathroom — shower cabin, and a washbasin.
Buyers can choose the most suitable layout: from 1 +1 apartment with a total area of 49 sq.m. to three-bedroom apartments with a total area of 174 sq.m.
The cost of apartments starts from €80,000. The developer points out that the apartments can be paid in installments.
The TÖMÜK PANAROMA residential complex in Mersin
Mersin is no less popular among tourists, and it is located on the southeastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, which is famous for its beaches and boulevards.
The TÖMÜK PANAROMA residential complex is under construction here, offering an eco-friendly area with a wide sandy beach line and a beautiful promenade. «Mersin Marina» is about 30 minutes away by car. The area of the complex will include a water park, outdoor children’s and adult pools, a playground, a gazebo for barbecue and relaxation, exercise area in the open air.
The apartments of the complex will be completed: parquet, finishing, tiling in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen furniture and a bar counter, a closet in the hallway, bathroom fixtures, and a shower cabin.
The cost of apartments starts from €40.000.