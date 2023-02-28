Where in the world do earthquakes occur most often? List of countries and a checklist if you are in the midst of events

It is no secret that some countries are more prone to earthquakes than others. But which regions are those? In this article, we’ll list the countries where earthquakes are most likely to occur and tell you what to do if you find yourself in the midst of a destructive natural phenomenon.

Earthquakes are one of the most powerful and destructive forces on earth. They can cause tremendous damage to human settlements as well as tsunamis and landslides. On Monday, February 6, a devastating earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 45,000 people.

The fact is that Turkey is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. And there are quite a few such countries in the world. We have learned where and why earthquakes occur, which countries are on the list of the most earthquake-prone, and what to do if you find yourself in an area where an earthquake is already happening.

Where do earthquakes occur?

Numerous factors can cause earthquakes, including plate tectonics, magma movement in volcanoes, temperature changes, and strong winds.

No part of the world is immune to earthquakes, but earthquakes are more likely to occur in these three earth zones:

The Circum-Pacific Belt, also called the Ring of Fire. It is located along the edge of the Pacific Ocean, where about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur. Earthquakes in these areas are caused by sliding between tectonic plates and rupturing within them.

also called the Ring of Fire. It is located along the edge of the Pacific Ocean, where about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur. Earthquakes in these areas are caused by sliding between tectonic plates and rupturing within them. Alpine belt of seismicity. Stretching from Java to Sumatra, it passes through the Himalayas, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic.

Stretching from Java to Sumatra, it passes through the Himalayas, the Mediterranean, and the Atlantic. The Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The ridge marks where two tectonic plates diverge. Most of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge is deep underwater. However, there is, for example, Iceland, which is directly above the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and earthquakes are not uncommon there.

A map of the Ring of Fire

10 most earthquake prone countries in the world

Japan

Japan, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is at the top of the list of the world’s most seismically active countries. Japan’s seismic network is the densest in the world because of the large number of earthquakes that occur there every day.

Indonesia

Almost every year, Indonesia experiences earthquakes greater than 6.0 magnitude. In 2018, the country had nine earthquakes greater than 6.0, which killed thousands of people.

China

China is one of those countries where earthquakes are the most destructive. One example is the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck Sichuan Province in 2008. As a result of this tragedy, more than 87,000 people were killed or went missing.

Philippines

The Philippines is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Because of the mountainous terrain, earthquakes can also cause deadly landslides. Because of these frequent natural disasters, many people living in this country build strong structures.

Iran

Iran is located along several tectonic plate boundaries and fault lines. One of the strongest earthquakes in Iran occurred in Gilan Province. This earthquake in 1990 killed more than 40,000 people.

Turkey

Turkey often suffers from seismic activity because of its location near several major fault lines. The country is sandwiched between the Eurasian Plate, the African Plate, and the Arabian Plate, which causes constant tremors of some degree.

Peru

Peru is in the center of the Ring of Fire and regularly experiences small tremors as well as moderate to strong earthquakes. In order to prevent deaths from such natural disasters, the country conducts nationwide earthquake drills.

U.S.

Although not located in a seismically active region, the United States has a unique geological landscape that makes it susceptible to earthquakes. The large population also contributes to the high risk of earthquakes in the United States. As a result, even relatively small earthquakes can cause significant damage due to the large number of people affected.

Italy

Italy is prone to seismic activity because of its location on several fault lines. The landscape of steep mountain ranges, inactive volcanoes, and coastal plains also plays a role. One of the most destructive earthquakes in Italy occurred in Messina in 1908 — more than 75,000 people died then.

Mexico

Like many countries along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Mexico is vulnerable to regular seismic activity. Because of this, the country has strict building codes and emergency procedures.

Global earthquake risk map

You can explore the earthquake risk map in more detail here .

The least earthquake prone areas

Of all the continents, Antarctica has the least number of earthquakes. However, it is important to remember that small earthquakes can occur anywhere in the world.

An earthquake is already happening. What to do?

It sounds strange, but the most important thing at this moment is not to panic. With a cool mind, it will be much easier to understand the situation and take the necessary steps.

When you are at home, stay away from windows and all kinds of unstable structures. Until the tremors subside, you must be in a safe space. To do this, you need to create such a space: squat under a stable table or surround yourself with stable pieces of furniture. Wrap your hands around your head and cover it with a cushion, a book, or something similar.

During the shocks, do not run upstairs, go on the balcony, use the elevator, try to get out through windows or the balcony, use matches, or touch the buttons of plugged-in electrical appliances.

After the tremors: turn off the electricity in the house, shut off the water and gas, and turn off the stove and heaters. Gather the necessary documents and «emergency go bag» and proceed to the emergency assembly point (usually indicated in front of the entrance to the entrance hall).

Once outside, stay away from any buildings, trees, or power lines; find a safe, open area, and squat down.

When in a car, pull off to the side of the road away from poles and other structures, turn off the engine, and turn on the hazard warning light. Stay in the car until the tremors stop.

What you should have in your «emergency kit» if you find yourself at the site of an earthquake:

A four-day supply of drinking water and food;

a flashlight;

a whistle;

a respirator or mask;

goggles and gloves;

personal hygiene items;

first aid kit;

documents in a sealed bag;

knife 3/5 in one;

for children — formula with food, diapers, and a pacifier; for animals — dry food.