Thailand is on the lookout for good talent. Thanks to the new law, foreigners will be able to work in or invest in 18 selected sectors of the country.

The Thai government intends to reboot its economy. To this end, the country passed a new law on February 3 that allows foreigners to work in (or invest in) 18 sectors of the economy. The emphasis is on attracting highly skilled professionals, investors, and startups.

Details. Now, under the SMART visa program (which is being developed as early as 2018), it will be possible to obtain a new type of visa with a maximum residence permit of four years. The aforementioned professionals are allowed to work, invest, create, and supervise businesses in targeted industries in Thailand.

Conditions. The visa fee for foreigners will be 10,000 baht per year (about $300). If the term is less than one year, the fee will be rounded up to one year.

The list of target areas for work and investment: