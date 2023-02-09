Thailand will hunt talented workers with a new law. Details
Thailand is on the lookout for good talent. Thanks to the new law, foreigners in or invest in 18 selected sectors of the country.
The Thai government intends to reboot its economy. To this end, the country a new law on February 3 that allows foreigners to work in (or invest in) 18 sectors of the economy. The emphasis is on attracting highly skilled professionals, investors, and startups.
Details. Now, under the SMART visa program (which is being developed as early as 2018), it will be possible to obtain a new type of visa with a maximum residence permit of four years. The aforementioned professionals are allowed to work, invest, create, and supervise businesses in targeted industries in Thailand.
Conditions. The visa fee for foreigners will be 10,000 baht per year (about $300). If the term is less than one year, the fee will be rounded up to one year.
The list of target areas for work and investment:
- Automated industry.
- Electronic industry.
- The tourism industry.
- Agriculture, food industry, and biotechnology.
- Automation and robotics.
- Transport and logistics.
- Petrochemical and chemical industries.
- Digital technologies.
- Medicine.
- Defense industry.
- Closed-cycle industries such as waste-to-energy fuel conversion and water management.
- Aviation, aeronautics, and aerospace industries.
- Human resource development in science and technology.
- Environmental and renewable energy management.
- Technology, innovation, and startup ecosystem management.
- Targeted technology development.
- International business.
- Alternative dispute resolution services.