In Saudi Arabia will appear a hotel on a hot-air balloon. It will be part of the future city project Neom, which is already being built in the desert.

The Nimbus Hotel project won this year’s «Sustainable Hospitality» competition. The authors of the idea are students from Cornell University. 350 million dollars are needed for the implementation of their vision and the launch of a five-star hotel in a hot-air balloon — the authorities of Saudi Arabia are already willing to invest the money.

So, a large carbon-fiber capsule will be built into the balloon, inside which a luxury hotel room will be furnished. It will contain a bedroom, dressing room, bathroom, foyer, relaxation space, observation deck, and pilot’s service area.

The cost of living in such a hotel will be from $6500 to $7800 per day. The release date of this grand idea is not known, so for now we can only wait.