  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Spain
  4. Apartment in New Building Amanecer

Apartment in New Building Amanecer

Orihuela, Spain
from € 195,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building Amanecer
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Got that terrace feeling? 

AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished.

Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded areas

2 BD + 2 BT with gorgeous interior design and fully furnish.  Parking and Storage included – Completion Date:  July 2024  Pre-reservation just start.

AMANECER X, a deluxe residential complex of 108 apartments, build on a plot of 5.000 mts of landscaped and well-kept areas, surrounding a community swimming pool and rest areas.  Also there is gym, sauna & Jacuzzi,, as well as kid playground area.

PentHouses with a great terrace and solarium, and private lift.

Prices: (price list updated weekly)
Corners start from 205.000€ + IVA
Centres start from 195.000€ + IVA

(notary and  property registration not included)
Turn in key:  July 2024

PRE-RESERVATION OPEN FOR BLOCK 1 & 2:   10.000€ 

Payment Terms & Conditions:
To reserve:                  10:000€
30 days from reserve:  20% + IVA
60 days from reserve:  20% + IVA
Notary signature:  balance + IVA

Apartments on BLOCK 1 & 2 are oriented toward morning sun

Furniture Pack include:  (Furnish is an Specila Promo until March 31, 2023)
1.    Air Conditioning installation and machinery from LG or Hisense
2.    Air thermic Water heater
3.    Inside & outside lighting pack
4.    All Kitchen appliances, iron, coffee machine, toaster and kitchen utensils
5.    Salon and dinning furniture and Smart TV
6.    Electrical shutters with remote control on all windows
7.    Wall decorations, rollable curtains and lamps
8.    Bedsheets & towels

HIGH QUALITY FINISHINGS:
Armored access door to the property
Kitchen furniture
Included panelled appliances, refrigerator, Oven, induction hob, extractor fan, dishwasher
Bathroom furniture & screen showers
Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and drawers
Private underfloor garage for 1 car


Area services and amenities:
  5 minutes walk: parks, supermarket, and bus stop
15 minutes walk:  Restaurants

 5 minutes by car:  Golf Camp, Beaches, maritime promenades and beach bars
10 minutes by car:  La Zenia Boulevard Mall

LOCATION: 40 min driving from Alicante International Airport, and 1 ½, from Valencia International Airport.  Distance from main cities, are 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona.  

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, weather in La Costa Blanca, is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: significantly more affordable compared, to larger cities like Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where the standard is at least 31% higher in terms of consumer prices.

Services close by: supermarket, schools, medical care, gold sandy beaches, bakery, restaurants and much more

Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain

IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers.

Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated.

We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas:

NIE procedures
Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank
Apply for electricity, water and internet services
Furnishing your new home
Buying a car
Car insurance
Health insurance
Cleaning and maintenance services
Remodeling services, and much more

Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more…  

The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties
 

New building location
Orihuela, Spain
Similar complexes
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Residential complex La Costa Blanca! Sal & Sol Resort complex in
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Apartment building Iconic
Santa Pola, Spain
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
You are viewing
Apartment building Amanecer
Orihuela, Spain
from € 195,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Spain
Completion date: 2023

BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it.

Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023.

Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form.

Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities.  The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years.  It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely  YOU will fall in love.

Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more.

Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest.

 

General description of the urbanization:

  • - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes.
  • - Reinforced concrete structure
  • - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes.
  • - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home
  • - Communal swimming pools and garden areas
  • - Off-street parking

 

 

Interior distribution of the Bungalow:

  1. - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet.
  2. - Armored doors
  3. - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles.
  4. - Hot water by Aerothermal system
  5. - Built-in closets
  6. Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets
  7. - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood
  8. - Led lighting in facade and garden
  9. - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass.

Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT

Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price)

LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year.

QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices.

Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain

IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers.

Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated.

We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas:

  1. NIE procedures
  2. Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank
  3. Apply for electricity, water and internet services
  4. Furnishing your new home
  5. Buying a car
  6. Car insurance
  7. Health insurance
  8. Cleaning and maintenance services
  9. Remodeling services, and much more

Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more… 

The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties

Would you like to arrange a visit for more information?  Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.
Residential complex Jardines de Las Lagunas Fase II
Mijas, Spain
from € 306,500
98–151 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

Jardines de las lagunas fase II

Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with pool, gym and sauna in Las Lagunas de Mijas

 

Description

The residential complex consists of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and amazing 3-bedroom penthouses. The project will delight spectacular terraces, turning your home into your own paradise. All apartments take place in the garage and pantry.

 

As an innovation, underfloor heating in bathrooms was added at a new stage of the project. It is a cleaner and more efficient heating system that helps create a cozy atmosphere in your home. The residential area offers absolute safety and tranquility, in addition to the established surveillance cameras.

 

In addition to the fact that all services and amenities are within walking distance, the complex has beautiful public areas with a swimming pool and gardens that you can enjoy with your family. Kids can have fun on the playground while you are relaxing in the sauna or doing in the gym.

 

The complex is located in the privileged area of Costa del Sol: less than 5 minutes from the best commercial offer on the coast, many golf courses in the immediate vicinity, 2 km from the beach and transport services almost at your doorstep.

 
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Completion date: 2025

Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, Mall, Restaurants, schools, pharmacies,  banks and La Marina.

TYPOLOGY of houses:   2-3 BR Apartments + 2 Baths & 3 BD Townhouses

Each house is designed with the gorgeous view of the common areas in mind, overlooking the swimming pool and private gardens, enhancing the natural surroundings, the Benidorm skyline and some properties also have sea views.

BREEZE is a gated community, built with excellent qualities and fine finishing’s.

Amenities of the Residential:

  • Private outdoor parking
  • Storage rooms
  • Landscaped Garden areas
  • Childrens´ play area
  • Communal Pool
  • Cycle Storage area
  • Towhouses and villas has as optional, a private pool
  • 55 kms from Airport

Amenities of the House:

  • Aerothermal System for hot water
  • Solar thermal panels to support electricity supply
  • A/C and Heater unit with heat pump included
  • Double glazing  in all windows
  • Pre-installation for electric vehicle
  • Kitchen equipped with vitroceramic hob, electric oven and extractor hob
  • Motorised shutters with control switch to bedrooms and living room.

Delivery Date:  March 2025

LOCATION: 45 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 35 min from Alicante City.

CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round.

COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices


Price and Terms and conditions of payment:

2 BD + 2 Baths with a 72 mts2 of livable area + 43 mts of Terrace - From 242.000€

3 BD + 2 Baths with a 83 mts2 of livable area + 52 mts of Terrace - From 262.000€

3 BD + 3 Baths TOWHOUSES:  176 mts 2 + 17 mts of Terrace + 67 mts of private garden- From 367.000€

 

Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€
30 days from Reservation:        30%
6 month from Reserve:             10%
Hand in keys: March 2025:        60% Balance paid at the Notary signature

(IVA, Notary & Property Registration, not included)

Want to know more?  Call me and I will be more than happy to provide further information
 

Realting.com
Go