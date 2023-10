Machulishchy, Belarus

from €27,758

28–80 m² 5

Completion date: 2022

The residential complex "Sokolin Territory" is located 15 km from Minsk on the highway P23 in the city of. Machulists. / p Metalstroyprofile LLC as a general contractor in November 2020. the start of the construction of a new quarter of low-rise buildings. The customer is the Republican Unitary Enterprise "Chief Directorate of Capital Construction" of the Office of the President of the Republic of Belarus. The complex consists of 21 residential buildings ( residential buildings 105000 m2 ), 2 shopping centers with an area of 3000 and 1000 m2 and a kindergarten with 230 seats with a swimming pool. / p LCD "Sokolin Territory" – is a comfortable and cozy complex combining the main trends of modern construction: / p ul lilow-rise brick houses with monolithic floors, entrance entrances and with closed landscaped yard territory; / li lithoughtful and comfortable layouts; / li limodern facade solutions; / li /ul The developer offers future tenants a large selection of layouts for every taste from small apartments - studios to spacious 3 - room apartments. An important distinguishing feature of the complex – the presence in all apartments of a separate kitchen - dining room with a total area of 17 to 33 sq.m. ( apartments of type 1 + 2, + 3 +, which significantly expands the functionality of the room in comparison with traditional cuisine, and also supports the development trends of modern residential real estate. / p All houses are built monolithically - frame technology. The outer load-bearing walls are made of ceramic blocks, internal inter-apartment walls made of bricks, partitions made of gypsum blocks. The blood is flat roll double-layer. / p The facade of houses will be made of linear panels ( ventilated facade ), which does not lose color over time, so houses will look attractive and tidy for a long time. / p It is possible to get to the Sokolinai Krai LCD with the S-Drzyzhny bus 296, 281, 308 to the Dergai stop, on Route 492 to the Machulishchi stop, as well as by train to the railway stop "Machulishchi. In 2023, it is planned to commission Art. metro "Slutsky Hotel", which will be located at the intersection of ul. L. Kizhevatogo and st. Korzhenevsky. From the metro station to the Sokoliny Krai LCD 15 km. / p Entrances to the residential building are designed through both from the street and from the courtyard. Places of common use with vestibules, wheelchairs and cleaning equipment rooms. / p