Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 93 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28221
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor površine 93 m², sa dva odvojena ulaza, kuhinjom i toaletom.Zbog praktičnog rasporeda pogodan je za različite djelatnosti – kancelarije, ordinacije, salone ili uslužne djelatnosti.Cijena: 1.800EUR sa uključenim PDV-om.

Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications