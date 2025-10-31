Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Gornja Lastva
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Set amidst lush greenery and offering breathtaking panoramic views, Lastva Park is a luxury …
$720,532
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go