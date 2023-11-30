Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Golubovci City Municipality
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Ponari, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ponari, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
The spacious villa of 400m2 is equipped with a steam heating system, a water tank of 35 m3, …
€300,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir