Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Bukovik
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Bukovik, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bukovik, Montenegro
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bukovik, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 388 m²
D11-015. Stone villa with amazing sea view in peaceful areaFor sale - amazing villa located …
€945,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Bukovik, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Bukovik, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 466 m²
Object area: total 466 sq.m. (house 271.18 sq.m. + semi-open terraces of 55.81 sq.m. + fully…
€740,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Bukovik, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir