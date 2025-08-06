Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta

34 properties total found
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
A 1 + semi basement car garage with window in Qawra
Price on request
Commercial property in Xemxija, Malta
Commercial property
Xemxija, Malta
Commercial outlet in a prime area in Xemxija with good passing trade and seafront. Outlet to…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A selection of 7 commercial premises in a well sought new development area in Qawra. Commerc…
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Large 5 car garage basement level in Bugibba
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A shop in a prime area in St Paul s Bay Class 4 Permits in hand Property is also available for sale
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A shop in a prime area in St Paul s Bay Class 4 Permits in hand Property is also available for rent
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Garage For Sale St.Pauls Bay, complete with sheet metal lock up door and air ventilation. D…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial Premises suitable for tourist purposes and or mini market on 2 roads and or confe…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises  It has Class 4D permit for bar and restaurant and an area of 102m squar…
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
10 car ground floor garage  Expected completion 2022
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
FOR SALE: Prime Class 4B Commercial Space in the Heart of Qawra Price: 250,000 (in shell fo…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Situated in the quite area of Qawra a 13 Car plus Garage with toilet and backyard having 3 p…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Already build commercial space in qawra•Ideal for a barber shop or hairdressing
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial sold in shell form for Class 4 measuring 200sqm------------------
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A spacious corner shop with class 4C permit ideal for a Snack bar Grocer or a Hair Salon in …
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
With all necessary 4D permits, works undergoing, rented and the establishment is set to open…
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This is a corner commercial space measuring 39 sqm and has a height of 13 feet with current …
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Great d cor food prices entertainment people everything you could want for a catering establ…
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
NA
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A centrally located class 4 (Class 4C) commercial premises in a prime area of Bugibba.This p…
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New on the market commercial outlet ideal for a shop or a showroom, class 4 permit ,located …
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial outlet street level garage in central location in Qawra. Also can be converted i…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
A car space for sale in Qawra, Malta. Located in a desirable and sought-after area, this pro…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of ready built basement garages in Qawra. 1 to 3 car garages options are available.…
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 Car Garage For Sale with 2x Air Ventilators, PVC Manual Door. Dimensions: L = 8.5M(Left) …
Price on request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A 74.25sqm shop in a well sought new development area in St Paul's Bay. Property to be sold …
Price on request
Investment in Xemxija, Malta
Investment
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This exquisite Palazzo in Wardija is situated in the chic village in northern Malta. In addi…
Price on request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
An excellent opportunity to acquire a finished Restaurant in a prime area in Bugibba Good sa…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A selection of commercial premises in a well sought new development area in Qawra with class…
Price on request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Corner Commercial Outlet measuring approximately 103.60sqms in a prime area in Qawra. Wide f…
Price on request
