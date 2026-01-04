Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Ta Xbiex
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ta Xbiex, Malta

3 properties total found
Commercial property in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Commercial property
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Fully equipped restaurant 100 covers highly exposed to passing trade available for outright …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Commercial property
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Class 4B Shop for sale. Ready to move into! 350sqm on two floors - Air conditioned - CCTV ca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Commercial property
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Elegant villa overlooking the Yacht Marina converted into office premises with 4 car garage …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go