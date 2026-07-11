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Сommercial property in Hamrun, Malta

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5 properties total found
Commercial property in Hamrun, Malta
Commercial property
Hamrun, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
This unique opportunity of a traditional partly converted maisonette ideal as a commercial i…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Hamrun, Malta
Commercial property
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Landmark location a corner site 200sqm suitable for showroom and overlying offices and under…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Hamrun, Malta
Commercial property
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A selection of Commercial Shops available in a prime loaction in Hamrun. Good passing trade.
Price on request
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Commercial property in Hamrun, Malta
Commercial property
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Choice of 5 retail premises in High Street Hamrun.•On plan - part of a new commercial/reside…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Hamrun, Malta
Commercial property
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A very large shop in Hamrun in a prime area. It has an office on the inside, kitchenette, to…
Price on request
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