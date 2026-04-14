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Сommercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta

8 properties total found
Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
A large 10 car garage available in a very good area in Birzebbugia
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This large 8 car semi basement garage.Is being sold in shell or finished optional
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 car garage in Birzebbuga Papa area Basement
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
This commercial property for sale in the beautiful seaside town of Birzebbugia offers endles…
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Big garage semi basement in birzebbuga 11 feet entrance opens to 33feet 115feet deep plot To…
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Ground Floor Street Level 1 or 2 car Garage in Birzebbuga
Price on request
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Class 4 Seafront Shops in a prime area in Birzebbugia Included also are 3 Apartments with …
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Commercial property in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Commercial property
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Big garage in Birzebbuga very central.170feet x 29feet circa plot size with back garden.Idea…
Price on request
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