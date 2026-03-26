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Сommercial property in Żejtun, Malta

8 properties total found
Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Premium 3-Bedroom Maisonette | Modern Living in [Location] This spacious 3-bedroom maisonett…
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Residential Development in Zejtun Highly Sought-After Location Introducing a boutique resi…
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Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
A magnificent and spacious Palazzo offered for sale fully furnished and maintained in very g…
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A 8 car street level garage in Zejtun. In a wide street and tranquil area. it comes with a b…
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
A great opportunity to invest in a very spacious practical 6/7 car GARAGE in great Conditio…
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
New on-plan basement garages in Zejtun 3.05m x 5.10m Ramp to garages garages is designed …
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
7 car semi basement garage in a tranquil area and in a wide street with plastering, water an…
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Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This unique property was used as an animal farm having 2 rooms and a large back yard total a…
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