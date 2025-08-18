Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Northern Region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Northern Region, Malta

Saint Paul's Bay
34
Mosta
20
Naxxar
11
Swieqi
11
Show more
91 property total found
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Commercial garages will be available from march 2020. One is in a main road which will be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Mosta, Malta
Investment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
This grand Palazzino in Mosta features over 400sqm of space, including a 200sqm yard and gar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A 74.25sqm shop in a well sought new development area in St Paul's Bay. Property to be sold …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
Commercial property
Bahar ic Caghaq, Malta
4 car garage with bathroom and shower
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Mosta Industrial Centre. 600 SQM Commercial Space. Class 4A. First, Second & Third Floor. Br…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A one car semi basement garage, located in a prime area in Mosta.
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Naxxar, Malta
Commercial property
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 10 car street level garage in a quiet street in Naxxar with a ramp in the front.  Includes…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A shop in a prime area in St Paul s Bay Class 4 Permits in hand Property is also available for sale
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
FOR SALE: Prime Class 4B Commercial Space in the Heart of Qawra Price: 250,000 (in shell fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mellieħa, Malta
Commercial property
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
NA
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Great d cor food prices entertainment people everything you could want for a catering establ…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A newly built shop/office/Clinic in a prime location in Mosta. Property is highly finished i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A very large Warehouse measuring approximately 1300 sqms, split on 3 levels in a very good l…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Swieqi, Malta
Commercial property
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Shop 4 B class situated in Swieqi border with Ibragg. Ideal for an office, beauty salon or a shop
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of ready built basement garages in Qawra. 1 to 3 car garages options are available.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mellieħa, Malta
Commercial property
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A whole block consisting of 2 semi basement shops A B 2 apartments on Ground Floor 2 Apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A spacious corner shop with class 4C permit ideal for a Snack bar Grocer or a Hair Salon in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Situated in the quite area of Qawra a 13 Car plus Garage with toilet and backyard having 3 p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Swieqi, Malta
Commercial property
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
An 8 car garage underlying a block of 5 units in Swieqi
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Corner shop in Qawra ,CLASS 4B having an area of approx 16 square metres inside and a pati…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Swieqi, Malta
Commercial property
Swieqi, Malta
4 car garage in central Swieqi with water and electricity installed with electrical sockets …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Swieqi, Malta
Commercial property
Swieqi, Malta
A selection of 1 or 1.5 car garages for sale in a quiet road in Swieqi. Garage complex is un…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Corner shell Commercial Premises in a semi industrial zone located in a small piazza consist…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial sold in shell form for Class 4 measuring 200sqm------------------
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A centrally located class 4 (Class 4C) commercial premises in a prime area of Bugibba.This p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This is a corner commercial space measuring 39 sqm and has a height of 13 feet with current …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Mosta, Malta
Commercial property
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
3 floors of commercial-garages and showrooms. 1 floor- stores-garages, 1 floor- parking spac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Għargħur, Malta
Office
Għargħur, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An office space located in a prime location in Gharghur
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Rabat, Malta
Commercial property
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rabat - Impressive office space situated on the first floor in an exclusive shopping complex…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Qawra, Malta
Commercial property
Qawra, Malta
A 1 + semi basement car garage with window in Qawra
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Northern Region

investment properties
Realting.com
Go