Commercial real estate in Msida, Malta

20 properties total found
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
A Level -1 and -2 1-car Garage in Msida
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Situated on the top most floor of a small block consisting of only 3 floors. The block enjoy…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A 3 car street level garage with a basement in Msida, which could also be converted into a s…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Msida - Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac.The building enjoys old features such as the facade, …
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
A corner Commercial property in a prime area in Msida. Consisting of a 10 car garage and 2 s…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large street level garage in a prime location in Msida. Garage is 12 courses high and incl…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A shop measuring approximately 90sqms with Class 4B Permit in a prime location in Msida. Pot…
Office in Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready built Duplex Office space in central Msida. Over 130sqm open space spread between 2 f…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Situated on ground floor level and in a central area in Msida is this brand new 35sq m Class…
Office in Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready Built Office - Class 4A - in Central Msida. 83sqm open space including WC Finished 1…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A shop measuring approximately 72sqms with Class 4B Permit in a prime location in Msida. Pot…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
This fully finished commercial unit presents a fantastic opportunity for businesses seeking …
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Located in Msida, this commercial space measures approximately 110 sqm and is split over two…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A ground floor retail shop consisting of 172 sqm is situated in the middle of the commercial…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial site in one of the most busiest roads on the Island. The site is on 3 levels, the…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
PRIME CENTRAL LOCATION large warehouse in Msida for sale - IDEAL FOR STORAGE IN CENTRAL LOCA…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial Premises in a busy area B' Kara limits of Imsida. Toilet and yard
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
B'Kara  commercial Premises Class 4 Ideal for Take Away having toilet and shaft
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large site which is currently being used as a showroom. The property also has parking spac…
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A site for development measuring approximatley 140sqms, in a prime location in Msida. Permit…
