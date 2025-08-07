Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gozo Region, Malta

Victoria
44 properties total found
Commercial property in Kerċem, Malta
Kerċem, Malta
This magnificent commercial property, located in the charming village of Kercem, is now avai…
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
This rare unconverted palazzo in Zebbug offers a unique opportunity to restore a 17th-centur…
Commercial property in Żebbuġ, Malta
Żebbuġ, Malta
Located in the peaceful region of Zebbug commercial premises. The property is freehold
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial property in Nadur, Malta
Nadur, Malta
Basement 2 car garage 8.5 m by 2.77 m with additional storage of 7 by 3m, in a block of apa…
Commercial property in Kerċem, Malta
Kerċem, Malta
Garage for sale in Kercem. Space for 1 vehicle at basement level. Contact us today!
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Garage/ Warehouse on two floors•43 x 108•430 sqm•including toilet and space for offices
Commercial property in Qala, Malta
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale in the beautiful village of Qala in a new development block is an office space at L…
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This elegant 18th century Palazzo revolves around a grand central courtyard and offers total…
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Brand new St Julians 32 room guest house being finished in Shell by December 2019, Each Unit…
Commercial property in Għajnsielem, Malta
Għajnsielem, Malta
2 Garages at street level or at basement are available interconnected by a lift. A perfect l…
Commercial property in Kerċem, Malta
Kerċem, Malta
Garage Space Car for Sale in Kercem Location: Kercem, Gozo, close to schools, a pharmacy, an…
Commercial property in Sannat, Malta
Sannat, Malta
A range of 1, 2 and 4 car garages set on 2 levels all partly finished. Part of Il-Warda in a…
Commercial property in Sannat, Malta
Sannat, Malta
All garages are street level. • Internal Garages have to share common entrance.. Optional fi…
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial property in Għajnsielem, Malta
Għajnsielem, Malta
A Larger than normal 1 car garage space in a block in Ghajnsielem. Perfect for that commute …
Commercial property in Għarb, Malta
Għarb, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Ideal for a large Restaurant or a Boutique Hotel comes this triple fronted Town House in the…
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
1 of 5 garages available underneath this stunning block of apartments. These garages are sol…
Commercial property in Victoria, Malta
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A shop situated in a prime location in Gozo
Commercial property in Għasri, Malta
Għasri, Malta
A selection of garages available in this quiet block in Ghasri. Prices start at 29,500 for a…
Commercial property in Victoria, Malta
Victoria, Malta
Incredible Opportunity !! Offered for sale is this beautiful double fronted Palazzo covered …
Commercial property in Victoria, Malta
Victoria, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
A quaint restaurant int he heart of Victoria, Gozo. The property is a 650sqm house of charac…
Commercial property in Sannat, Malta
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For sale in Sannat is this office found on the ground floor with internal area of 89.80sqm a…
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Xagħra, Malta
A range of garages with prices starting at €32,000 for a one car garage being sold fully fin…
Commercial property in Qala, Malta
Qala, Malta
On this lower basement floor there are 2 garages remaining as part of this beautiful block. …
Commercial property in Żebbuġ, Malta
Żebbuġ, Malta
A wide range of garages starting with a 1 car garage going up to a 4 car garage available in…
Commercial property in Sannat, Malta
Sannat, Malta
• All garages are street level. • Internal Garages have to share common entrance. Optional …
Commercial property in Victoria, Malta
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 1
4 rooms at ground floor level in a very good location Ideal for a shop or clinic
Commercial property in Nadur, Malta
Nadur, Malta
1 of 3 garages available underneath this beautiful block set in the Nadur countryside. Close…
Commercial property in Fontana, Malta
Fontana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
This amazing traditional building consists of commercial area on the ground floor with permi…
