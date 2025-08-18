Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Central Region
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Central Region, Malta

Saint Julian's
12
Sliema
22
Msida
20
Birkirkara
40
Show more
169 properties total found
Commercial property in Saint Julian's, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial premises situated in a prime location with seafront views 6 sectors available in …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
3rd floor Commercial premises currently being built Completion date for shell August 2017 Freehold
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Julian's, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
1 car ground floor garage with 2 windows to road in a garage complex in Ta' Giorni.
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Balzan, Malta
Commercial property
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Balzan.......4C Licence 75 sqm premises in best area of this Village
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sliema, Malta
Commercial property
Sliema, Malta
A selection of 1 or 2 car lock-up in Sliema starting from the price of Eur28,500 up to Eur78,500
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in San Ġwann, Malta
Commercial property
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A semi basement three car garage in San Gwann Garage is 10 courses high
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Finished showroom 100ftx 27ft with underlying garage basement and overlying open plan office…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Julian's, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 car Garage in the vicinity of ex ITS and Corinthia San Gorg. It's in a semi basement with …
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Santa Venera, Malta
Investment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Fully detached, corner Palazzo in the aqueduct area of St Venera. It lies in UCA (benefitin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pietà, Malta
Commercial property
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A ground floor commercial unit in Pieta with 3C permit approximately 340sqm. Currently confi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Ta Xbiex, Malta
Commercial property
Ta Xbiex, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Fully equipped restaurant 100 covers highly exposed to passing trade available for outright …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sliema, Malta
Commercial property
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 1
The garage is situated in level -2
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Commercial property
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A 3 car street level garage with a basement in Msida, which could also be converted into a s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
Prime Office Space in Sliema: Ideal for Business and Beauty ?? Location: Central Sliema ??…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Commercial property
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
B'Kara  commercial Premises Class 4 Ideal for Take Away having toilet and shaft
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Balzan, Malta
Commercial property
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan, a choice of ground floor Commercials in a prime residential area in Balza…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Attard, Malta
Commercial property
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 45 sqms shop in a prime area in Attard. Shop has a Class IV permit and includes a bathroom…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
NA
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Msida, Malta
Commercial property
Msida, Malta
Located in Msida, this commercial space measures approximately 110 sqm and is split over two…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large garage measuring 105 ft by 16.5 ft in a prime location in Birkirkara. Garage is stre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Santa Venera, Malta
Commercial property
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Street level 3 car garage in St' Venera. The garage has window thru the shaft. Length it's 4…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Msida, Malta
Office
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready Built Office - Class 4A - in Central Msida. 83sqm open space including WC Finished 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial premises on 4 floors, measuring approximately 375sqms in a prime location in Birk…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Pietà, Malta
Commercial property
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
commercial shop corner in Pieta•Very central •bathroom
Price on request
Leave a request
Investment in Balzan, Malta
Investment
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Prestigious and imposing PALAZZO, in a sought after and tran…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Balzan, Malta
Commercial property
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Excellent property with a spacious layout on 2 floors situated in a very good commercial spo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Commerical situated in a very good location in Mriehel having around 220 sqm each floor.•Pro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Attard, Malta
Commercial property
Attard, Malta
Warehouses set on 5 tumoli of land for sale or rent in a very good location
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Saint Julian's, Malta
Commercial property
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A hotel to be developed in a well sought area in St Julians comprising of 19 rooms a restaur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in San Ġwann, Malta
Commercial property
San Ġwann, Malta
2 car garage, basement level
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Central Region

offices
investment properties
Realting.com
Go