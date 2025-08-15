Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Rabat
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rabat, Malta

4 properties total found
Investment in Rabat, Malta
Investment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A historical Palazzo with a Chapel in a quiet street close to Rabat centre and Mdina. The pr…
Price on request
Commercial property in Rabat, Malta
Commercial property
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Rabat - Commercial outlet with class 3A permit. Road level, forming part of a shopping compl…
Price on request
Commercial property in Rabat, Malta
Commercial property
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rabat - Impressive office space situated on the first floor in an exclusive shopping complex…
Price on request
Commercial property in Rabat, Malta
Commercial property
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rabat shop/office - Situates on the first floor in an exclusive shopping complex in the hear…
Price on request
