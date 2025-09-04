Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in South Eastern Region, Malta

Commercial property in Birgu, Malta
Commercial property
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A  restaurant situated at the Birgu waterfront available for sale, Internal area approx. 100…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large Palazzo measuring around 300sqms in a Prime area in Valletta This will be on 5 or 6 …
Price on request
Investment in Tarxien, Malta
Investment
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A historical palace in the heart of Hal Tarxien comprising of four sections the left wing ga…
Price on request
Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Warehouse / Storage at semi basement for sale measuring approximately 222sqmtrs in a very go…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Office building in a prime area in Floriana Price is for the building as is An Extra floor c…
Price on request
Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Worth veiwing as it is a rear garage to find where you can take out 4 cars of your choice wi…
Price on request
Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This unique property was used as an animal farm having 2 rooms and a large back yard total a…
Price on request
Commercial property in Senglea, Malta
Commercial property
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This unique investment corner block on the seafront of Senglea having a large garage with or…
Price on request
Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
Basement spacious one car garage with storage. Freehold
Price on request
Commercial property in Marsa, Malta
Commercial property
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Site for developing showroom/ offices/ garages
Price on request
Commercial property in Xgħajra, Malta
Commercial property
Xgħajra, Malta
1 car, 2 car and 3 car garages available part of a new block in Xghajra. To be completed in …
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A beautiful Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property is build on four floors and is ide…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unique Boutique Hotel in the best part of Valletta the current cultural capital city of Euro…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in one of the best areas of Furjana this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential.…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A grand Palazzo in a prime area in consisting of 25 rooms, ideal for boutique hotel. Permits…
Price on request
Commercial property in Xgħajra, Malta
Commercial property
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Situated in Xghajra Semi basement 4 car garage + car space in front. Garage includes small r…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market a large Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property consists of 15 rooms…
Price on request
Commercial property in Senglea, Malta
Commercial property
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Large street level garage with extra high ceiling  (Seafront) , great location (ideal as a r…
Price on request
Office in Valletta, Malta
Office
Valletta, Malta
Ground floor office in a prime location in Valletta consisting of the main office room, a t…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Situated on one of the most desirable streets in the capital city is this unconverted, Palaz…
Price on request
Commercial property in Valletta, Malta
Commercial property
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
The garage is a ground floor inside a garage complex to be used as a car garage or storage. …
Price on request
Commercial property in Valletta, Malta
Commercial property
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
BARGAIN - VALLETTA Office/Shop on ground floor level, located in a very busy part of our his…
Price on request
Commercial property in Senglea, Malta
Commercial property
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A small cute shop in Senglea.•Measuring 9.5ft wide by 22ft deep, located in a good location.…
Price on request
Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Palazzino in a UCA area in Zejtun. With a footprint of 200 sqm, and a total of approx…
Price on request
Commercial property in Marsa, Malta
Commercial property
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Site for Commercial Purposes to be Developed. Site is circa 5177sqm (actually it is slightly more),
Price on request
Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Garage for sale in the heart of Paola, five minutes away from the church and all the shops. …
Price on request
Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale in Paola•A new development is now available, featuring a commercial area suitable f…
Price on request
Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
A 1 car street level garage in Tarxien, it is being sold freehold
Price on request
Commercial property in Fgura, Malta
Commercial property
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Commercial Premises approximately 250sqms highly visible to passing trade consisting of offi…
Price on request
Investment in Senglea, Malta
Investment
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the charm of this extraordinary three-storey Palazzino, located in one of the most …
Price on request
