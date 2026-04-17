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Сommercial property in Paola, Malta

12 properties total found
Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A two-bedroom Apartment and Penthouse ( own airspace ) in Paola. The property is thoughtfull…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Last GARAGES Available Paola Development A limited selection of basement level (-2) garage…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
A south-facing showroom with integrated warehousing, measuring over 2,000 sqm, is available …
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Ground level garage measuring 110sqms. Fits 6 average cars, space for bathroom and a yard wi…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Showroom Complex / Office Block consists of four floors and two intermediate floors; with fu…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A finished corner Showroom in a prime location in Paola Property is set on 4 floors each lev…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
2 car garage in basement. Free hold, shell, sold on plan and will be ready by June 2024
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale in Paola•A new development is now available, featuring a commercial area suitable f…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A 3 storey commercial premise in an arterial area in Paola
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Warehouse / Storage at semi basement for sale measuring approximately 222sqmtrs in a very go…
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Garage for sale in the heart of Paola, five minutes away from the church and all the shops. …
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Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A four storey retail outlet (68 sqm each floor), in the heart of Paola, Premise is fully equ…
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