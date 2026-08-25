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Сommercial property in Qormi, Malta

;
investment properties
4
warehouses
6
44 properties total found
Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
Corner shop class 4b, 56m2, in the busy area of vibrant commercial hub - Qormi. Great busine…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Prime Industrial Unit for Sale - Ideal for Warehouse or Garage Located in a well-established…
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Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent 340 year old, 3 story townhouse in Qormi village core. 17 rooms, central courtya…
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A spacious industrial warehouse situated in the sought-after Hal Qormi Industrial Area. The …
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Commercial Premises/Warehouse (460 sqm) located in Handaq Industrial Zone. Corner Property, …
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Qormi | UCA Area | Freehold Property with a Man Cave Spacious 5-car garage plus additional …
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
A 1 car garage is being sold in shell form. In very central area in Qormi and close to all a…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A selection of 3 commercial premises in a new development area in Qormi with Class 4B permit…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
QORMI - This former commercial property in the U.C.A offers boundless potential for your des…
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Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
Corner shop class 4b, 65m2, in the busy area of vibrant commercial hub - Qormi. Great busine…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A garage in a very prime area in Qormi. This property comprises of a garage, toilet and offi…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Qormi - A garage measuring approximately 90 square metres, designed to accommodate four cars…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Located in Qormi, this exceptionally spacious garage is available for sale and measures appr…
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Bathrooms count 4
Commercial Site in a very good location - Central Business District, W60xL60 Comprises of …
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A massive warehouse measuring approximately 3000sqms in a prime location in Qormi
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
Handaq New corner warehouses located in quiet industrial area for sale. -Approximately 950s…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner commercial measuring approximately 300sqms, located in a prime area in Qormi with g…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Commercial Warehouse in a very good location in Qormi measuring approximately is 8.28 mtrs b…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
garage measuring 21 feet x 84 feet street level
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Warehouse in Qormi, Malta
Warehouse
Qormi, Malta
A warehouse in Handaq
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Massive Shop with permits in an excellent Commercial site. Ground floor 20ft X 220ft plus an…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
An excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious street-level garage in a convenient area of Q…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Situated in a bustling and fast-growing district of Qormi, this flexible Class 4B commercial…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Spacious Semi-Basement 6-Car Garage in Prime Qormi Location An excellent investment opportu…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Positioned in one of the most strategic and high-visibility areas of Qormi, this spacious sh…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A large garage that can accommodate 8 cars with a small yard and toilet situated in the indu…
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Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Qormi (San Gorg Area) - One of a kind Grand Palazzo full of affresci, located in the heart o…
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Semi Basement garage at a prime location in Hal Qormi
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Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A One-of-a-Kind 15th-Century Palazzo in Qormi A Rare Piece of Maltese Heritage Set in the …
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Commercial property in Qormi, Malta
Commercial property
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Factory located in Handaq Industrial Area.5300m square of plot.4 plus 1 airspace.
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