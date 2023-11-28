Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Vidzeme

Residential properties for sale in Vidzeme, Latvia

Riga
1914
Jurmala
863
kekavas pagasts
28
Saulkrasti
10
Sigulda
8
Cesis
7
Ligatne
7
kekavas novads
6
3 060 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€981,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with water system in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€394,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
4-room apartment in the unique project HOFT (House Of the Flying Trees). Apartment: - Un…
€649,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Kern Residence - 3 room apartment in a new project in the Quiet Center. Fresh renovation…
€335,000
2 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
House in Jurmala with a large green area! Renovated wooden house built in 1928. Brick fo…
€148,000
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with garage, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 241 m²
Cozy House for Sale in Garkalne, "Kodes" village. Location: - Just a 15-minute drive f…
€260,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with electricity
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project. Premium class apartments in th…
€430,000
2 room apartment in good condition in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,360
2 room apartment in good condition in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment in good condition
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-room apartment on a quiet and pleasant street. Located on the 1st floor with a view of M…
€83,297
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
One of the most popular streets in Riga is Tērbatas iela. It is here that the stores of famo…
€155,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
We are selling a 2-room apartment with full decoration and high quality on the 4th floor of …
€135,500
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale: Apartment in the new project "Tomsona terases I". High-quality interior finishing,…
€190,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with basement
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Sale of last apartments in River Breeze Residences project! Apartments in a prestigious p…
€493,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with elevator, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
A beautiful 2-room apartment for sale in Teika. Apartment - 2-room apartment with design…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€49,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 73.5 sq.m. Living area - 30.9 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€119,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 53.2 sq.m. Living area - 32.7 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€84,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 74.4 sq.m. Living area - 37.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 l…
€112,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Total area, including a closed courtyard - 41 sq.m. Living area - 32.5 sq.m. Layout: 1 liv…
€84,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Compact studio-type apartments in Dzintari. For sale is a cozy 1-room studio apartment on…
€53,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with furniture, with electricity, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Cozy 2-room apartment in Agenskalns. Apartment - Light walls and warm wooden floors crea…
€113,000
1 room apartment with electricity, with fridge, with water system in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with electricity, with fridge, with water system
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A cozy 2-room apartment for sale in the heart of Agenskalns. Apartment - Cozy 2-room apa…
€128,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fridge in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with fridge
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Beautiful two-room apartment in New Teika. Apartment: - Bright two-room apartment reno…
€168,000
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement in adazu novads, Latvia
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with basement
adazu novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
For sale is a very cozy, quality twin house with a large, well-maintained area. The layou…
€240,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with internet
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
We offer for purchase a furnished 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace and a panoramic v…
€295,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Riga, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
For sale very cozy, two-story row house in a closed, in a safe village fenced fence with its…
€167,000
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 478 m²
Unique hous in a picturesque location! Key Features: - Total House Area: 402 sq. m. …
€750,000
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house with balcony, with furniture, with basement
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 370 m²
Mansion in Jurmala on the banks of the Lielupe River On the territory of 11 365 m2 there …
€5,90M
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity in Garkalnes novads, Latvia
5 room house with garage, with basement, with electricity
Garkalnes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
A modern house built using cutting-edge technology in the prestigious Baltzers neighborhood.…
€285,000
Property types in Vidzeme

apartments
houses

Properties features in Vidzeme, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
