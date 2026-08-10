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Residential properties for sale in Valkas novads, Latvia

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Valka
8
8 properties total found
4 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer for sale a 3-story penthouse in a new house. An exclusive small-sized residential p…
$842,605
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5 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
5 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new house of elite class. An exclusive apartment…
$1,27M
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3 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
$400,432
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TekceTekce
4 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 3/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
$417,557
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3 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
$374,187
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2 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
2 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
$223,991
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3 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
$291,483
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3 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
3 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
My house is my fortification. You must feel safe at home. This will certainly be ensured at …
$320,732
Leave a request

Property types in Valkas novads

apartments

Properties features in Valkas novads, Latvia

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