Lakefront Houses for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

Dundagas pagasts
3
2 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Villa 12 bedrooms
Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
$177,747
7 bedroom house in Talsi, Latvia
7 bedroom house
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
Floor 2/2
A beautiful property for lovers of history and architecture! A historic wooden house in Kēni…
$97,364
